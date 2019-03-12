|
|
Robert Tully
Osgood - Tully, Robert "Bob" Loving husband of Carolyn Tully, his children Robert, Stephen (Rebecca), Thomas (Kathy), Patricia and Jayne Tully, his grandchildren; Thomas, Joseph, Jessica, Sarah and Lydia Tully along with 9 great grandchildren, 2 sisters preceded in death Barbara Wallace and Jane Loehle. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Elder High School and retired from Flink Ink in Cincinnati. Visitation is March 13 from 4-6 p.m. followed by services at 6. All at Meyers Funeral Home 1150 St Rd 46 E Batesville, IN.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019