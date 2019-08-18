Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Driscoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Driscoll

Add a Memory
Robert V. Driscoll Obituary
Robert V. Driscoll

Fort Myers, FL - Robert V. Driscoll of Fort Myers, FL. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jean Driscoll. Loving father of Tim (Sharon) Driscoll and Victoria (Bruce) Bruen and grandfather of Michael Driscoll. Passed away July 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice at the age of 87. Family and friends will be received from 9:00 - 11:00AM on Friday, August 23rd at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH 45140. Celebration of Life will be held @ 11:00AM with family and friends and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now