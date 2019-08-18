|
Robert V. Driscoll
Fort Myers, FL - Robert V. Driscoll of Fort Myers, FL. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jean Driscoll. Loving father of Tim (Sharon) Driscoll and Victoria (Bruce) Bruen and grandfather of Michael Driscoll. Passed away July 26, 2019 at Hope Hospice at the age of 87. Family and friends will be received from 9:00 - 11:00AM on Friday, August 23rd at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH 45140. Celebration of Life will be held @ 11:00AM with family and friends and burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be directed to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers, 9470 Health Park Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019