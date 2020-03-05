|
Robert Vennemann
Independence - Robert "Bob" Vennemann, 93, of Independence, formerly of Alexandria, KY, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran and was part of the U.S. occupation of Japan following WWII. He was a 1950 graduate of the Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and worked at several independent pharmacies, most recently Siegel Drugs in Alexandria. He was a huge Cincinnati Reds fan and avid reader. He was a loving husband, wonderful dad and grandpa. Robert was born November 18, 1926 in Covington, KY to the late Richard Frank and Emma Christine (nee: Rose) Vennemann. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 62 years, Mary Adeline (nee: Lonnemann) Vennemann, Daughter, Elizabeth Vennemann & Sister, Emma (Bud, deceased) Reinzan. Robert is survived by his Daughters, Barbara (Jim) Fedders, Monica (former son in law Mark) Franks, Sons, Lawrence (Lorinda) Vennemann, Richard (Linda) Vennemann, Brother, Richard T. (Mary Lee) Vennemann, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Visitation 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Cecilia Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at St. Cecilia Church, with Rev. Mario Tizziani, officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Mary's Cemetery Alexandria, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the Northern Ky. Right to Life, P.O. Box 1202, Covington, KY 41012 or St. Cecilia Church, 5313 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020