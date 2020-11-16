1/
Robert W. Carr
1927 - 2020
Robert W. Carr

Norwood - "Bussy".Devoted husband of Marilyn Carr (nee Holland) of 60 years, Beloved Father of Bill (Bev) Carr, Marsha (David) Moore, Robert (Roberta) Carr, Nancy (Dale) Bowman & Patty (Michael) Doshier, Cherished Grandpa of 12 & Great Grandpa of 14. Passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. Age 92. Residence Norwood. Funeral services private at the convenience of the family. Bob was a Queen City Metro Bus Driver for 46 years. He had 3 million miles without an accident. He was loved by everyone. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United States Navy Memorial, www.navymemorial.org/general-donation or SPCA Cincinnati, www.spcacincinnati.org/donate-now/ or charity of one's choice. Online condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Naegele-Kleb-Ihlendorf Funeral Home
3900 Montgomery Rd
Norwood, OH 45212
(513) 631-2240
