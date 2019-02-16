Services
FLORENCE - Robert William Collett, Sr., 98 years of age, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019, with his granddaughter by his side. He was a humble man with a huge heart who died on Valentine's Day. He is preceded in death by his wife, Getrude Ann Schuler Collett; his daughter, Jeanette Collett, and his 7 brothers and sisters. Robert is survived by his children, Richard Collett, Robert Collett, Jr., James Collett (Debbie Dressman-Collett), and Joseph Collett (Ellen Foltz-Collett). He will be greatly missed by his 8 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren, and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren. Robert served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He valiantly fought in the Battle of the Bulge under General Patton. Robert enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. In lieu of flowers memorials in Robert's name are suggested to: The Point, 104 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011, or Faith Community Pharmacy, 7033 Burlington Pike #4, Florence, KY 41042. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stithfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 16, 2019
