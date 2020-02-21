|
Robert W. Eads
Edgewood - Robert W. Eads "Zip", died at the age of 92 on February 19, 2020 while at Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth. A wonderful and patriotic man, Zip was proud to be an American and served his country in the U.S. Navy, working in Naval Aviation. He served his community by working as an orthopedic mechanic, specializing in medical prosthetics and orthotics for The Brace Shop in Cincinnati, Ohio. He served his friends and family by simply being the fun loving and social being that he was. Zip loved anything and everything to do with his good ol' home state of Kentucky. From UK basketball and football to bourbon to horses, Zip was sure proud to be a Kentuckian. In his younger years, he appreciated being outdoors - boating, fishing and hunting. In his later years, he loved watching old movies, sports and listening to his music collection. He also proudly supported causes close to his heart. Zip is survived by his lifelong friend, Emille Walden; her children, Melinda (Phil) Hamm and Leslie (Steve) Strickland and their children, Logan Hamm and Olivia Strickland. He is now reunited with his beloved wife Sue Ann Eads; parents, Melinda and Clarence Eads and friend, Fred Walden. A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY with a service to follow. Burial will be Monday the 2nd, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ludlow Vets, 830 Elm St, Ludlow, KY 41016 or CLASP, Inc., an after school organization for children, at PO Box 16273, Ludlow, KY, 41016. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020