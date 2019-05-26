|
Robert W. Farrell
Green Township - Robert W. Farrell. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Fahey) for 45 years. Loving father of Becky (Jason) Whitefoot and Tommy (Heather) Farrell. Cherished grandfather of Ella and Connor Whitefoot and Andrew Menninger, Mia, and Emmie Farrell. Passed away May 24, 2019. Age 70. Visitation Friday, May 31st from 9:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM both at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 2832 Rosebud Dr., Cincinnati, OH 45238. Please consider bringing a favorite photo or put a favorite memory in writing for the family to keep. All friends and family are invited to the Farrell home from 2:00 - 7:00PM to celebrate as he would. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Vincent DePaul Society. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019