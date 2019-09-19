Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Robert W. Fessenden Obituary
Robert W. Fessenden

Cincinnati - Robert W., 90 formerly of Blue Ash, passed away suddenly Sunday September 15, 2019. Loving husband of the late Clara Fessenden. Beloved father of Glen (Beverly) Fessenden, Gary Fessenden, and the late Karen Lee Jackson. Grandfather of Kyle (Aimee) Fessenden, Shelley (Matt) Ries, Kevin (Kim) Fessenden, Chad Fessenden, Megan Fessenden, Zach Fessenden, and Tyler Jackson. Five great grandchildren also survive. Visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21st from 9AM until time of Funeral Service at 10AM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Memorials requested to the . www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
