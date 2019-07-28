Resources
Robert W. Grote

Robert W. Grote

Cincinnati - Beloved son of the late Robert B. and Kathryn Grote, loving brother of Tom (Barb) Grote, Kathy (Frank) Moss, Mary (Gary) Goetz, Jan (Gary) Poock, Tricia (the late Mike) Davis. Devoted uncle of Jon (Nani), Andrew, Kevin, Laura (Matthew), Stephanie, Adam (Maraia), Brian (Alysson), and great-uncle to Adelina, Emma, Bennett, Zaya, Kailani, Nolan, Eli, Nash, Sloane. Bob passed away July 18, 2019 at age 68. Private funeral service will be held.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 28, 2019
