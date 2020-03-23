|
|
Robert W. Hayden
Our family is heartbroken to announce that we lost one of the greatest loves of our lives. Bob loved his family and his many friends, the Navy, his loyal Sigma Chi brothers, and his two dogs that always wanted to be by his side, Boomer and Bentley. As Navy lore has it, when we have completed our world duties, we receive our final orders to go to sea, and are assigned to eternal patrol.
Bob is survived by Nancy Graham Hayden, his devoted wife of 37 years and five loving children; Amy Hayden Modaff (Hayden, Patrick, Maria and Dewey), David S. Hayden and his wife, Kari (David, Kate and Nicholas), Christina Hayden Tubbs and her husband, Tommy (Emily and Elizabeth), Jennifer Hayden Morreale and her husband, Michael (Tanner and Isabella), Brian T. Fisher and his wife, Ivannia (Julia), Felix Manuel, his devoted companion the last two plus years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Hayden, Jr.
Bob was a graduate of Miami University and upon graduation was a Commissioned Ensign, 1960. He was assigned to the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet (USS Uhlmann). Bob remained close to many of his shipmates and years later organized reunions with them that met yearly in various locations throughout the country.
All his children played soccer which he became very involved in, traveling across the United States, Canada, and even took one team to Germany to compete. He mentored several of the kids that played on the teams and they have remained very close to him as well over the years.
Bob was Vice President and Director of The Midland Company until his retirement.
Civic Activities: Served on the Bethesda Inc. and Bethesda Hospitals Board; Chairman of Capital Fund Campaign for , Navy League of the United States, Cincinnati Council, Sigma Chi Foundation Board of Governors; Vice Chairman, Alpha Chapter House Assoc. of Sigma Chi Fraternity, Received Admiral Souers Award from Miami University NROTC Unit, Manager and Coach of several youth sports programs, Served on the Salvation Army Board and other Charitable organizations, Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation; Trustee, Telluride Foundation, Served as Commodore of the Boca Grande Yacht Club for two years.
Clubs: Queen City Club, Boca Grande Club, Useppa Island Club, Boca Grande Pass Yacht Club - Past Commodore, Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, Naples Yacht Club, Lemon Bay Golf Club, Telluride Golf and Ski Club, Gasparilla Inn Golf Club, Walloon Lake Country Club.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to: The Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, P. O. Box 2340, Boca Grande, FL 33921
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516
Hope Healthcare Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020