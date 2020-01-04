|
|
Robert W. Hoffmann
Bridgetown - Robert W Hoffmann, "Bob", beloved son of the late Robert and Marguarite Hoffman, dear brother of Joe (Terry) Hoffmann, Marge (Bill) Dorsch and the late Mary Ann (late Raymond) Ruebusch, uncle of many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Vietnam Era Veteran. Cincinnati area radio personality, known on the air as Robert Williams. Retired after more than 20 years of service with Atkins & Pierce. Longtime member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, serving regularly as an usher at the 4 PM Saturday Mass. Died, January 1, 2020 age 78. Visitation in the Gathering Space of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Saturday, JAN 11, 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Private burial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to West Park Mercy Fund, 2950 West Park Dr, Cincinnati (45238) or , 4310 Cooper Rd, Cincinnati (45242). Arrangements entrusted to Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020