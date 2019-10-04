|
Robert W. Rosel, II
Beloved husband of Mary (nee Haberkamp), loving father of Mitzi (Judd) Wasden, Betsy (Matthew) Kippenhan, and Amy (Matt) Nofziger, stepfather of Jennifer (Jason) Stidham and Lisa (Chris) Glanz and grandfather of 10, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2019, at the age of 73. Born in Bexley, OH, Bob was the devoted son of Robert W. and Marian (nee Manly) Rosel and dear brother of Susan (Paul) Lauber and James (Mary) Rosel. Bob was a navy veteran, dog lover, the best Santa's helper and president of Rosel Sales. Visitation Monday, Oct. 7 at 10AM with a service at 11AM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd, Mason, OH 45040. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019