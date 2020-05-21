Robert W. Schilling, Sr.
Delhi Twp - Proud US Navy veteran of WWII. Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. Passed away on May 20th at the age of 93. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor Flight, Inc. 4601 North Fairfax Drive Suite 1200 Arlington, Virginia 22203.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.