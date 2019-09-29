|
|
Br. Robert W. Schneider S.J.
Clarkston, MI - beloved son of the late Harry and Delores Schneider (nee Wiedemer), dear brother of Doris (Schneider) Huffman, Carol (Schneider) Niederhausen, and the late James Huffman and William Niederhausen, uncle of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Passed away September 14, 2019. Age 81. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral 4619 Delhi Pike from 1PM until time of memorial service at 2PM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019