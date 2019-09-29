Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Colombiere Center
9075 Big Lake Rd
Clarkston, MI
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Colombiere Center
9075 Big Lake Rd.
Clarkston, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:45 AM
Colombiere Center
9075 Big Lake Rd.
Clarkston, MI
Br. Robert W. Schneider S.j. Obituary
Br. Robert W. Schneider S.J.

Clarkston, MI - beloved son of the late Harry and Delores Schneider (nee Wiedemer), dear brother of Doris (Schneider) Huffman, Carol (Schneider) Niederhausen, and the late James Huffman and William Niederhausen, uncle of many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Passed away September 14, 2019. Age 81. Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral 4619 Delhi Pike from 1PM until time of memorial service at 2PM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
