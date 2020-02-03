Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Smith Obituary
Robert W. Smith

"Jug" beloved husband of the late Nancy Smith (nee Fowler), loving father of Mark (JoAnn) Smith and the late Bobby Smith, grandfather of Courtney (David) Doll, Allison (Danny Cox) Smith and Brooke (Zack Wright) Smith, brother of Alma Peddenpohl and the late Joe Smith, companion of the late Jean Kelley, several nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at age 88. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Teresa of Avila 1175 Glenway Ave. (45238). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -