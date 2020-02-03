Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila
1175 Glenway Ave.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Teresa of Avila
1175 Glenway Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Smith

Add a Memory
Robert W. Smith Obituary
Robert W. Smith

"Jug" beloved husband of the late Nancy Smith (nee Fowler), loving father of Mark (JoAnn) Smith and the late Bobby Smith, grandfather of Courtney (David) Doll, Allison (Danny Cox) Smith and Brooke (Zack Wright) Smith, brother of Alma Peddenpohl and the late Joe Smith, companion of the late Jean Kelley, several nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at age 88. Visitation Thursday 9 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at St. Teresa of Avila 1175 Glenway Ave. (45238). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -