Robert Warren Althaus
Union Township - Robert "Bob" Althaus, 65, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Mercy Anderson Hospital, from complications, following a long illness. He was born October 7, 1954, in Oberlin, Ohio. He was the son of the late William Albert Althaus, and Betty (nee Whitte) Althaus. He was also preceeded in death by his loving stepmother, Cecelia (nee Paliobagis) Althaus. He is survived by two sisters, a twin, Susan (William) Freiberg, Sharon (the late Greg) Caudill of Lexington, Kentucky. A neice Courtney, and a nephew Joshua, also of Lexington, Kentucky. He also leaves behind a longtime companion, Sherri Metz, and his loving cat, Lucky. He leaves behind an uncle, James Althaus, an aunt, Karen (Buckley) Althaus, an aunt Bessie Paliobagis. Preceded in death by an uncle, James Boland, an aunt, Katie"Baba" (Paliobagis) Boland. He also leaves to mourn, muliple cousins, neices, nephews, and friends. He was a 1973 graduate of Glen Este High School. Following in the footsteps of geneational family members, Bob loved foundry work, especially working for his uncle, James Boland, and cousins. He always welcomed the most challenging projects, and was an outstanding mold maker. He had a lifelong love of cars, especially hot rods. His last car was a Z38 T Top Camaro. Bob' wishes for cremation were honored by all family members. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Memorials can be made to the , 4050 Executive Park Drive, 100. Cincinnati, OH 45241.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019