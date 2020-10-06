1/1
Robert Wayne Fisk
Robert Wayne Fisk

Morning View - Robert Wayne Fisk, age 86, of Morning View, KY, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at University Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was a retired truck driver for Coppage Construction and a member of Wilmington Baptist Church in Morning View, KY. In addition to driving trucks, Wayne enjoyed carpentry, working on equipment, and performing masonry work, he was a true "Jack of All Trades". Over the years he donated many hours to straightening monuments and foundations at the Wilmington Cemetery. Wayne never met a stranger. He loved talking and getting to know people and especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His wife, Clara Phyllis Culbertson Fisk, parents, Hobert and Clara Steadman Fisk; and all his siblings preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Dana Michelle Weaver, Daryl Wayne Fisk (Susan Ann), David Michael Fisk (Geraldine), and Danny Mitchell Fisk; eight grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; and many great grandchildren. Visitation will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with his funeral service immediately following at 12 noon at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home, 11382 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41051. Due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions, occupancy will be limited to 50% of normal capacity while still enforcing 6 feet of social distancing and requiring the wearing of face masks. Interment will be at Wilmington Cemetery, 15472 Madison Pike, Independence, KY 41063. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 7124 Miami Ave # A, Cincinnati, OH 45243. For directions, to order a life tribute D.V.D., to leave a message of condolence or to share a memory, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
