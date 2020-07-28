Robert Whitman Harness



Robert Whitman Harness passed from this world June 13, 2020. He was 29 years old. Whit attended Indian Hill High School and Western State College of Colorado. He was a business owner, homeowner/landlord, and an awakening musician. Blessed with a genuinely joyful spirit, Whit was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert and Cecily Harness, his mother, Laurie Jackson, his sister, Noel Gray, and half-sisters, Memrie Harness and Sage Jackson. In lieu of a memorial service, a celebration of Whit's life is being planned for a future date TBD. Donations may be sent to The Center for Addiction Treatment, 830 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45214. We love you, Whit, and will never stop missing you.









