Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Milford, OH
Robert Wibbels

Robert Wibbels Obituary
Robert Wibbels

Milford - Robert J. Wibbels died of natural causes on July 3, 2019 at the age of 74. He is a Navy Viet Nam Veteran. He is preceded by his parents Paul and Ruth Wibbels. He leaves behind his lifemate, Carolyn Engel, his step daughter, Rhonda MacDonald, her husband Paul and their daughters Katlyn and Kylee MacDonald. He also leaves behind his 3 brothers and their wives, Richard and Kim, Steve and Terry, John and Anne along with his 3 sisters and their husbands, Eileen and Ken Bennett, Gayle and Jim Whitaker, Paulette and Ron Santa Maria and all his many nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass 11 AM Friday July 12th with visitation starting at 10 AM. All at St. Andrew Church Milford, OH. In lieu of gifts or flowers Bob's wishes are for donations to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Please visit www.lustgarten.org to donate in honor of Robert J. Wibbels. www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 7, 2019
