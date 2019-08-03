Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wilder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Wilder

Add a Memory
Robert Wilder Obituary
Robert Wilder

Florence - Robert Wilder, 54, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on July 31, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert Wilder and Janice (King) Wilder. He later married Lynn. Robert was a brick layer for 20 years, working the last 4 at LSI Industries in Erlanger. He attended Lifechange Church in Milford, Ohio and enjoyed reading his Bible after turning his heart over to the Lord. Robert was a family man, especially loving time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard.

Along with his father Robert Wilder, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Trisha Frasure, his brother Joseph Brock and his sister Louann Adams.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Lynn Wilder; children Robert (Mary) Wilder, Jr., Ashley (Tim) Parks, Brandon Bressler and a grandson he raised as a son Chase Ward; grandchildren Kayla Sanchez, Victor Wilder, Madison Wilder, Gabby Wilder, Makayla Wilder, Kayden Parks and Jayla Parks; great grandson Creed Ward; brother Nick Brock; sisters Angie McNutt, Nina Thoms and Mona Brock; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now