|
|
Robert Wilder
Florence - Robert Wilder, 54, of Florence, Kentucky passed away on July 31, 2019 at St Elizabeth Edgewood. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Robert Wilder and Janice (King) Wilder. He later married Lynn. Robert was a brick layer for 20 years, working the last 4 at LSI Industries in Erlanger. He attended Lifechange Church in Milford, Ohio and enjoyed reading his Bible after turning his heart over to the Lord. Robert was a family man, especially loving time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed working in his yard.
Along with his father Robert Wilder, Robert was preceded in death by his daughter Trisha Frasure, his brother Joseph Brock and his sister Louann Adams.
Robert is survived by his loving wife Lynn Wilder; children Robert (Mary) Wilder, Jr., Ashley (Tim) Parks, Brandon Bressler and a grandson he raised as a son Chase Ward; grandchildren Kayla Sanchez, Victor Wilder, Madison Wilder, Gabby Wilder, Makayla Wilder, Kayden Parks and Jayla Parks; great grandson Creed Ward; brother Nick Brock; sisters Angie McNutt, Nina Thoms and Mona Brock; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11:30 am. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019