Robert William Oehler II
- - Robert William Oehler II., passed away September 29, 2019, age 77. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Knueve) Oehler and brother to Patricia Rutenschroer (James), survived by children Bob Oehler (Tricia), Chris Oehler and 4 grandchildren. A USN veteran 1959-1962, graduate of the University of Cincinnati and long time employee of Keebler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church in White Oak, 3565 Hubble Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 on October 11, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019