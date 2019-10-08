Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Oehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert William Oehler Ii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert William Oehler Ii Obituary
Robert William Oehler II

- - Robert William Oehler II., passed away September 29, 2019, age 77. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Knueve) Oehler and brother to Patricia Rutenschroer (James), survived by children Bob Oehler (Tricia), Chris Oehler and 4 grandchildren. A USN veteran 1959-1962, graduate of the University of Cincinnati and long time employee of Keebler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Church in White Oak, 3565 Hubble Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 on October 11, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.