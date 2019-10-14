Resources
Cincinnati - Yust, Robert F. age 94, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on August 29, 1925 to Paul and Susan Yust (nee Pamer).

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Verna Yust. Robert is survived by his children, Michael (Sheri) Yust, Robert A. (Jill ) Yust and Irene (Dave) Hart; grandsons, Doug and Austin and great-granddaughter, Taryn.

In loving memory of Robert, contributions may be made to .

A visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
