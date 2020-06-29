Roberta Frances Perez
Covington - On Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Roberta Frances Perez (Hamm), loving mother, grandmother and sister, died at the age of 89. She was born on Sept 26, 1931 in Covington, Kentucky and lived in the Northern Kentucky area throughout most of her life. She was a proud, independent and extremely intelligent woman, with a kind and generous spirit and a great sense of humor. She provided for herself and many of her siblings at a young age. Ahead of her time, she was a professional woman who spent most of her career with Cincinnati-based Emery chemical company and Quantum Chemical. She lived in Puerto Rico in the 1950s where her only son Rey was born. Her son and her granddaughter, Angelique, were the lights of her life. She dedicated herself to ensuring they could achieve their dreams, providing love and support at every life turn. She shared her love of music and dancing, sewing, reading and writing, classic cinema, great dresses, spreadsheets, puzzles and games, as well as her cleverness, compassion, and generosity, and her strong belief in education and hard-work as the keys to success. Her proudest moments were the births of her son, grandchild and great grandchildren, and her granddaughter's college graduation.
Roberta was preceded in death by her brothers Richard Hamm, Robert Hamm, and Russell Hamm, and her sister Rita Brown. She leaves behind her son Rey (Tucky) Perez, granddaughter Angelique Perez (Jeffrey Shelton), great-grandchildren Elliot, Lila and Phoebe Shelton, brother Ronald Hamm, and sisters Rose Gausepohl, Rebecca Hill, and Cyndi Dilly. Due to the impacts of COVID-19, memorial services will be private. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. The family encourages donations in Roberta's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, to help provide care and support for individuals and families, and accelerate critical research. Online guestbook at: www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.