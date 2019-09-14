Services
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Lafayette
690 Mason Headley Road
Lexington, KY
Roberta Hubbard Jarvis

Lexington - Of Lexington, Kentucky (formerly of Dry Ridge, Kentucky) age 92 was called home to her lord and savior on August 27, 2019. Roberta was the loving wife of Lowell Jarvis of 69 years. Roberta and Lowell spent many years together living between Kentucky and Florida. Roberta is survived by her siblings Joel Hubbard, Nora Lee Shipp, Lowell Hubbard, Peggy King, and Norma Czyz. Roberta was a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. She was an employee of AT&T Communications for 34 years and was an avid quilter and golfer. During her retirement she was active in quilting, craft clubs and loved having family get togethers. A Celebration of life service will be held at the Lafayette, 690 Mason Headley Road, Lexington, Kentucky on Friday September 20, 2019 at 3pm. Please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com to leave online condolences. Floral Hills Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
