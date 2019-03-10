Services
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
For more information about
Roberta Wrassmann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Wrassmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann Obituary
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann

Winter Garden - Roberta J. "Bobbie" Wrassmann, 92 of Winter Garden, formerly of Palm Coast died March 6, 2019 at Golden Pond Assisted Living.

Mrs. Wrassmann was born January 12, 1927 in Greenville, Ohio, a daughter of Benjamin G. & Orpha Mae Schaner Armstrong.

She was a retired school teacher. She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, and former member of the Westwood United Methodist Church. The Old Kings Highway of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Former Regent, Colonial Dames of 17th Century, Decedents of Valley Forge, and the University Women of Flagler. She was a former member of Westwood United Methodist Church in Ohio. She enjoyed playing bridge, and reading.

Her husband of 65 years, Alan J. Wrassmann, whom she married July 23, 1949, died August 16, 2014.

Mrs. Wrassmann leaves three children, Diane (John) Bazelides of Orlando, Linda (Barry) Borchering of Alva, and David (Janet)Wrassmann of Dunedin. Grandchildren, Carla Harvey, Andrea McCoy, Alan J. Wrassmann, Rebecca Borchering and Robert Borchering.

Arrangements by Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now