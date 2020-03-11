Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
St Catherine's of Sienna Church
Westwood, OH
Roberta Josephine (nee Peters), Mains beloved wife of the late Marvin D. Mains, devoted mother of Michael, Leslie (Thomas) and the late Kevin (Mary), on March 2, 2020, age 92. Loving grandmother of four and great grandmother of 5. Roberta donated her body to the University Of Cincinnati Medical School. A memorial mass will be held at St Catherine's of Sienna Church in Westwood at 10:30 AM on March 26, 2020. Donations can be made to the of Cincinnati or Midwest Hospice.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
