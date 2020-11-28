1/1
Roberta Lee-Holland
Florence - Roberta Ann Lee-Holland, 77, of Florence, KY passed away on November 26th, 2020. She was the daughter of Carl and Mary Roberta (Martin) Fleissner. She had worked at Frisch's as a floor lead. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Albert Holland; brother; Carl Fleissner. She loved her family immensely and enjoyed playing poker. She is survived by her sons; Rick Lee-Holland, Kevin Holland, David Holland, Jeff Holland and Billy Lee. Daughters; Tianna Holland, Lisa Holland, Debbie Holland, Lorie Lee and Shannon Lee. Brothers; David and Jim Fleissner, Ed and Mike Martin. Sister; Linda Tomlinson. Along with 14 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. Services are private for the immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
