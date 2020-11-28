Roberta Lee-HollandFlorence - Roberta Ann Lee-Holland, 77, of Florence, KY passed away on November 26th, 2020. She was the daughter of Carl and Mary Roberta (Martin) Fleissner. She had worked at Frisch's as a floor lead. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Albert Holland; brother; Carl Fleissner. She loved her family immensely and enjoyed playing poker. She is survived by her sons; Rick Lee-Holland, Kevin Holland, David Holland, Jeff Holland and Billy Lee. Daughters; Tianna Holland, Lisa Holland, Debbie Holland, Lorie Lee and Shannon Lee. Brothers; David and Jim Fleissner, Ed and Mike Martin. Sister; Linda Tomlinson. Along with 14 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren. Services are private for the immediate family only due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will take place in Alexandria Cemetery. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.