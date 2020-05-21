Roberta Lynn "Robin" Tomes
Roberta "Robin" Lynn Tomes

Cincinnati - Beloved mother of Jacob Ray Tomes. Loving daughter of Charles and Mary Brewer (nee Shaper). Robin passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the age of 53 years. Private services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
