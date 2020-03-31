|
|
Roberta McIntosh
Alexandria - Roberta "Bert" Henry McIntosh, 82, of Alexandria, KY passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born on March 29, 1938 to the late Bert and Carrie "Lillian" (Cox) Henry. She was retired from U.S. Shoe Corporation.
Bert is survived by her three children, daughter, Lillian McIntosh, Alexandria, KY, son, Mike McIntosh, Newport, KY, and daughter, Cheryl McIntosh Mattrella, Birmingham, AL; Five Grandchildren, Michelle Hamilton, Lexington, KY, Brittany Mattrella, Jackson Hole, WY, Jacob Mattrella, Atlanta, GA, Jeffrey McIntosh, Alexandria, KY, Samantha McIntosh, Florence, KY, and Great Grandson, Dylan Hamilton, Georgetown, KY. She is also survived by her five siblings, Judy Winkler, Lexington, KY, Wilma Canamar, Florence, KY, Danny Henry, (Phyllis), Cross Plains, TN, Louis Gentes, Florence, KY, Darrel Gilbert (Helen), Jacksonville, FL, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bert will be missed by all including her beloved Yorkie-Poo, Gracie.
Bert was born in Covington, KY and spent her childhood and teen years in Estill and Kenton County, KY.
She met her husband in Northern KY while visiting relatives and they were married after he returned from serving in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Together they raised their three children in Campbell County, KY. Bert enjoyed reading, gardening, yard sales, camping, fishing and bingo. She was also a huge KY Wildcat fan, cheering them on to many victories. Bert enjoyed reminiscing with her family about past times, but, especially those times spent with her siblings.
She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be conducted at a later date after the COVID-19 precautions are lifted. The family will provide further information once it becomes available.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Food Bank. Checks can be made payable to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and in the memo line: Food Bank, in Memory of Bert McIntosh. Mail to: 11212 Lees Road, Alexandria, KY 41001
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020