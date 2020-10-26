Roberta Twilling
Burlington - Roberta S. "Pat" Alexander Twilling, 90, of Burlington, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her residence. She loved real estate and was a Real Estate Agent with Coldwell Banker/West Shell. Pat was a member of Erlanger United Methodist Church, and served on the finance committee and was a trustee. She was also a member of Arnett Elementary PTA and Toastmistress International, where she won several awards and was active in Southern Railroad Wives. She graduated from Ludlow High School in 1948 and was instrumental in planning class reunions. Pat served on the City of Erlanger Board of Adjustments and volunteered at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. Pat loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events, both local and away, especially Thomas More's football team. She and her husband, Paul, were world travelers. Pat was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Alexander and sisters, Shirley Carey, Sally Stoll and grandchildren, Kelly and Adam Stottman. Survivors include her husband, Paul E. Twilling of Burlington; sons, Kevin (Marybeth) Alexander of Burlington, Donnie (Karen) Alexander of Florence; daughters, Kim Stellman of Burlington, Lorie (Mark) Stottman of Jacksonville, FL; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; step-children, Teri (Rick) Wilhelm, Barb (Vic) Boelscher, Paul (Jill) Twilling, Tom (Teresa) Twilling, Dan (Jackie) Twilling; 19 step-grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Visitation is on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 11:00 AM until the hour of Service at 12:00 PM all in the chapel at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger, KY. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association
, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com
.