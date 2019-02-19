|
|
Robin Lee Morgan
Madeira - Robin Lee ("Rob") Morgan, 57, of Madeira, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Rob was a beloved husband, devoted father, and treasured friend. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Jo Morgan, and his three children, Erin Jennifer Morgan, Richard Dale Morgan, and Samuel Lee Morgan (Katherine). Visitation will be held Thursday, February 21 from 5-8pm at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). A Funeral Service celebrating Rob's life will be held Saturday, February 23 at 10am at Armstrong Chapel, 5125 Drake Rd. (45243). Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the ministries of Armstrong Chapel. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019