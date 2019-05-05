|
Robin Renee Jones
Independence - Robin Jones, 51, of Independence, KY, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019. She will be greatly missed by her mother: Patsy Baston; her loving children: Ashley Rodgers, Samantha Rodgers, Madison (Josh Ellis), Colin Rodgers and Trent Burdette; her grandchildren: Aizik Rodgers and Bailey Rodgers; her loving sisters: Angela (Andre Havlin) Jones, Jessica Jones, Taylor Jones, Alyssa Jones, her brother, Jeffrey Jones and numerous other family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Elizabeth Cancer Center. A Celebration will be held in her honor, at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019