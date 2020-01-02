|
Robyne Marie McWeeny
Cincinnati - Robyne Marie McWeeny passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, following a short illness at age 57. She was the loving daughter of the late Earl Carl and Helen Mitchell McWeeny. Robyne was a graduate of Withrow High School and earned an English degree from the University of Cincinnati. She was employed by CVS in Mt. Lookout and was a career pharmacy technician for over 30 years. Robyne is survived by numerous cousins, including Priscilla Mitchell and Jeannine Mitchell Lancaster, and by many friends, including Rich and Pam Broderick and family. Robyne had a heart of gold and was well loved by everyone she met. Visitation will be held at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout, on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5-7 PM. Funeral service will be held at Rohde Funeral Home on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 10 AM with the Rev. Jonathan Kollmann officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens in Springfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the National Audubon Society or the National Arbor Day Foundation or the . Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
