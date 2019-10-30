Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Rodney Radenheimer Obituary
Rodney Radenheimer

Okeana - Rodney F. Radenheimer, 75, Oct. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Beverly L. Radenheimer (nee Lutz), devoted father of Dale R. Radenheimer (Carla), William "Bill" G. Fleischman (Cindy Parker) & the late Rodney F. Radenheimer, beloved son of Roberta (nee Renck), the late Vaunda Anna Louise (nee Ruhlman) & Carl F. Radenheimer, dear brother of Karen Clark, Carla Wolff (Paul) & Paul Radenheimer (Sarah), loving grandfather of Connor, Bethany, Lauren & Ethan, gr. grandfather of 1, also survived by nieces, nephews, best friends Jim & Barbara Malsbary, cousin, Eddie Courtney & beloved dogs Mandy & Kenzie. Visitation Fri., Nov. 1, 4 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (Hamilton office), https://hospiceofcincinnati.org/donate/ or ALS Association, 1170 Old Henderson Rd # 221, Columbus, OH 43220. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
