Rodney W. Sebree
Burlington - Rodney Sebree of Burlington Kentucky died on August 6th at UC Medical Center. He was a beloved son, wonderful father and caring Gramps. Rodney enjoyed boating and working on cars with his sons. He was a selfless man who would put everyone first and didn't know a stranger. The greatest thing in the world to Rodney though, was his family. He was a dad to four children of his own, but also to anyone who came into his home. He joins his grandparents in Heaven, Orville and Hilda Sebree and Foster Haley. Rodney's memory lives on in those who survive him; parents, Janet and Bill Sebree; siblings, Randy Sebree, Melody (Scott) Hoppius; children, Brandon Sebree, Jessica (Elijah) Crooker, Andrew Sebree, Aaron Sebree and grandchildren, Clara and Evelyn. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9th 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Event Center in Burlington, Kentucky. Burial will take place after at Belleview Bottoms Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at Linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 8, 2019