Roger C. Siegman
Anderson Twp. - Roger C. Siegman, age 95 of Anderson Twp., died January 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Caroline B. Siegman (nee Crutchers), devoted father of Jean (David) Brafford, Carl Siegman, and Ann (Tom Jr.) Belmont. also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine during WWII and was a member of American Legion Post 318. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Tuesday, January 28th at 10:30 am. Friends may visit at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Memorials may be directed to . T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020