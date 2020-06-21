Roger Colin Scott
Latonia - Roger Colin Scott, 77, of Latonia, KY passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was a retired supervisor with Cinergy having 32 years of service. Roger was a member of Holy Cross Parish, where he was an usher and a member of the hospitality committee. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Nancy Rachel Scott; daughter: Rebecca Susan Scott and brother: Barry Dane Scott. Roger is survived by his son: Barry (late: Anne) Scott; sister: Kimberley (Ron) Hendershot; 1 granddaughter and 2 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015. Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Church, Maintenance Fund. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.