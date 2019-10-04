|
Roger Cooper
Delhi Twp - Roger Cooper, beloved husband of Martha LeSaint Cooper, loving father of Doug (Christina) Cooper, Jeff (Maggie) Cooper, Matt Cooper, David (Crystal) Cooper and Beth (Ryan) Chaille, grandfather of Corey, Drew, Corbin, Trista, Dylan, Abby and Avery, brother of Esther (the late Ted) Paul and Uncle of Lorrie Carrao and Chris (Manuela) Paul. Great uncle of 5. Retired from United States Air Force. Passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at age 75. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Sunday, October 6, from 5 PM to 8 PM. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 AM, St Martin of Tours Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Disabled American Veterans Charity at 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 or s Project at 223 Rosa L Parks Ave Suite 301, Nashville, TN 37203 . Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 4, 2019