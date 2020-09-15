Roger G. Burdorf
Cincinnati - Roger G. Burdorf, beloved husband of the late Ann Knappenberger Burdorf for almost 64 years, passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 88. Loving father of sons Michael Burdorf, who preceded him, Scott (the late Judy) Burdorf and daughter Lynn (Keith) Smarr. Cherished grandfather of Christine (Patrick) Thomas, Kleve (Pam) Smarr, Emily Smarr, Kasey (Rachael) Smarr, and the late Catherine (Alex, living) Burdorf-Cochran. Born and raised in Ohio, Roger graduated from Withrow High School and then attended Miami University in the Aeronautics Program where he first soloed in 1949. At Ohio University, he received his Bachelor's Degree in Commercial Radio Engineering Sciences along with the US Air Force Flight Operations program, pilot training, squadron officer and air police programs. Roger's military status ended in 1973 as Captain, Retired Reserve from the U.S. Air Force. After the Korean conflict, Roger worked with the General Electric Company as a Flight Operations Engineer and Pilot, the Cincinnati Gear Company as Flight Operations Manager and Pilot and Lighting Systems, Inc. as Pilot. Roger continued flying as a corporate pilot, was the secretary-treasurer at the Hamilton County airport, accident prevention counselor for the FAA, and flight and ground instructor, was active with the Flying Neutrons, the Quiet Birdmen and the Greater Cincinnati Airmen's Club of Lunken Airport. In 2005, Roger received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, the most prestigious award the FAA issues to recognize pilots who have exhibited professionalism, skill, and aviation expertise for at least 50 continuous years. Visitation to be held Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service at 11AM, both at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. (45241). Social distancing and facemasks required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions requested to the Ohio Veterans Homes (2003 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121). www.mrfh.com