Roger Gramann
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger Gramann

Cincinnati - Gramann, Roger, devoted husband of the late Rosemary (nee Meyer) Gramann, loving father of Karen (Tom) Sweeney, the late Gary (Mary Beth, living) Gramann, cherished grandfather of Stephanie (Adam) Holloway, Kelly (Chris) Cook, Sharon (Chase) Biehl and great grandfather of Claire Holloway, Mackenzie Cook and Sawyer Biehl. Dear brother of Rita (Francis) Nicholas, Dolores (the late Tom) Mullen, Thomas (Roberta) Gramann, the late Joseph and Paul Gramann. Roger was a member of Elder High School Class of 1952, an Army Veteran and longtime owner of Roger's Rapid Run Sunoco. Passed away June 22, 2020 at the age of 86. Visitation Friday, June 26, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave, Cincinnati, OH, 45238, from 9:45 AM until the celebration of The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Remembrances may be made to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205 or Little Sisters of the Poor, 476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220. www.meyergeiser.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
09:45 - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved