Florence - Roger Carl Haddox, age 34 of Florence, KY passed away March 28, 2020. Roger was born August 31, 1985 in El Paso, TX to Ricky Haddox and Lisa DeMoss Conrad. Roger was an Apprentice Electrician with Ion Apex Inc. in Florence, KY and had also worked as a Welder. He enjoyed spending time with his Sons and also enjoyed sports. He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers William DeMoss in 2010 and Edwin Haddox in 2016, his Grandmother Anna DeMoss in 2013 and his Aunt Amy DeMoss in 2017. Roger is survived by his 2 Sons Gunner and Ryder, Mother & Father Lisa Conrad (Francis) and Ricky Haddox, 2 Brothers Steven Haddox (Tasha) and Chris Haddox (Danielle), Grandmother Elaine Haddox, and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Nieces. The Funeral Service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020
