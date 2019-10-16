Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Vorherr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger L. Vorherr

Add a Memory
Roger L. Vorherr Obituary
Roger L. Vorherr

Green TWP - Roger L. Vorherr, beloved husband of Betty Vorherr, loving father of Leslie (Tom) Braemer, Roger W.A. (Tricia) Vorherr and Sandra (Scott) Hamilton, Grandfather of Tommy, Emma-Leigh, Andi, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Zachary, Jacob, Joshua, Great Grandfather of Zoey and Adelina, brother of Donna (Jay) Morgeson. Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at age 79. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the at 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229 and P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now