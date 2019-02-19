Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Roger M. Neal Sr.

Roger M. Neal Sr. Obituary
Roger M. Neal Sr.

Loveland - Roger M. Neal Sr., beloved husband of the late Mary Alma Neal (nee Thomas). Devoted father of Jennifer (Steve) Driscoll, Roger Neal Jr., Susan Neal, Stephen (Melissa) Neal, Gregory Neal and the late Scott Neal. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Aaron, Meagan, Cody, Noah, Ian and the late Kaylie. Great grandfather of Kayla. Roger passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 74. A memorial gathering will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Thursday (Feb 21) from 10am until time of memorial service at 11am. Special condolences may be expressed to the family at frederickfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 19, 2019
