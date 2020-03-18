Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Heck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Patrick Heck

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Patrick Heck Obituary
Roger Patrick Heck

Union - Roger Patrick Heck, 73 of Union, Kentucky passed away on March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, Kentucky. Roger was born June 5, 1946 in Covington, KY to Edward and Louise Gubser Heck. Roger was a truck driver for UPS. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Newport. Roger loved his family and friends, Siesta Key, Florida, fishing, deer hunting, and loved to travel. Roger is survived by his Wife, Shirley (nee Vance) Heck, Sons, Roger C. Heck, Michael E. (Tammy) Heck, Thomas A. (Jill) Heck, and Samuel M. (Jamie) Heck, Daughter, Sarah Lynn (Andy) Jewell, Sister, Marilyn Heck. Also survived by Grandchildren, Zachary Shaffer, Olivia Heck, Ally Heck, Macey Heck, Madi Shaffer, Troy Heck, Lexi Jewell, Finley Heck, Nathan Jewell, Lydia Jewell. Because of the Covid-19, Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. The Heck family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials are suggested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -