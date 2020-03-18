|
|
Roger Patrick Heck
Union - Roger Patrick Heck, 73 of Union, Kentucky passed away on March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood, Kentucky. Roger was born June 5, 1946 in Covington, KY to Edward and Louise Gubser Heck. Roger was a truck driver for UPS. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Newport. Roger loved his family and friends, Siesta Key, Florida, fishing, deer hunting, and loved to travel. Roger is survived by his Wife, Shirley (nee Vance) Heck, Sons, Roger C. Heck, Michael E. (Tammy) Heck, Thomas A. (Jill) Heck, and Samuel M. (Jamie) Heck, Daughter, Sarah Lynn (Andy) Jewell, Sister, Marilyn Heck. Also survived by Grandchildren, Zachary Shaffer, Olivia Heck, Ally Heck, Macey Heck, Madi Shaffer, Troy Heck, Lexi Jewell, Finley Heck, Nathan Jewell, Lydia Jewell. Because of the Covid-19, Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date. The Heck family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials are suggested to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020