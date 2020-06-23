Roger Patrick Heck
1946 - 2020
Roger Patrick Heck

Union - Roger Patrick Heck, 73 of Union, Kentucky passed away on March 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood, KY. Roger was born June 5, 1946 in Covington, KY to Edward and Louise Gubser Heck. Roger was a truck driver for UPS. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Newport. Roger loved his family and friends, Siesta Key, FL, fishing, deer hunting, and loved to travel. Roger is survived by his wife, Shirley (nee Vance) Heck, his sons, Roger C. Heck, Michael E. (Tammy) Heck, Thomas A. (Jill) Heck, and Samuel M. (Jamie) Heck, his daughter, Sarah Lynn (Andy) Jewell, and a sister, Marilyn Heck. Roger is also survived by his grandchildren, Zachary Shaffer, Olivia Heck, Ally Heck, Macey Heck, Madi Shaffer, Troy Heck, Lexi Jewell, Finley Heck, Nathan Jewell, and Lydia Jewell. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM Monday July 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Church in Newport, Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at the church. The Heck family appreciates your thoughts and prayers. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. DOBBLING, MUEHLENKAMP-ERSCHELL FUNERAL HOME caring for the family.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.
