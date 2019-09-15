|
Roger Smith
Loveland - Roger David Smith, 49, of Loveland, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2019. Roger was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Jerry and Alice Smith (nee Nash) on November 13, 1969. He graduated from Deer Park High School. He married Constance J. Smith (nee Hargett) on June 6, 1992; they were married 27 years. Roger worked as Chief Engineer for the Cincinnati Reds for 17 years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, and cooking for those he loved. He loved animals (especially Zoey and recent addition to the family, Millie). Everybody who knew Roger, loved him. Roger is preceded in death by father Jerry Smith, brother Jeffrey Smith, and brother-in-law Harold "Randy" Hargett. Roger is survived by his wife Constance J Smith (nee Hargett); son Bradley Smith; daughter Alexandra Smith; sister Constance M. Smith; mother Alice Smith (nee Nash); nieces Angela Donovan, Sarah Smith, Genesis Hargett; nephew Jackson Hargett; father- and mother-in-law Harold C and Elaine Hargett (nee Bradley); brother-in-law Greg (Jennifer) Hargett; and lifelong friends Bob Schearing and Brian (Kim) Dearing. Funeral service 10:00 AM Wednesday, September 18th. Visitation 6 -8 PM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 all at Evans Funeral Home Milford. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Reds Community Fund.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 15, 2019