Roger Smith
Roger Smith

Cincinnati - Smith, Roger, devoted husband of Diane (nee Hickey) Smith, loving father of Greg (Lisa) Smith, Mark (the late Debby) Smith, Suzanne (Bill) Crable, Tim (Jennifer) Smith, Dennis (Wendy) Smith, Pam (Brian) Weisker, Sarah (Lee) Reynolds, cherished grandpa of Allison (Mike), Leah, Ben, Ryan, Matthew, Marc, Natalie, Sam, Emily, Charlie, CJ, Hannah, Kayla, Alex, Marin, Cora, Greta and great grandpa of Millie. Dear brother of Daniel (Grace) Smith, Patrick (Debby) O'Brien, the late Gerald (Janet) Smith. Roger was a proud member of Elder Class of 1956, a Navy Veteran and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Passed away peacefully July 5, 2020 at the age of 83. No Visitation. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday July 10, 2020, 11 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church, 810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Seton High School (Deborah A. Smith Scholarship Fund), 3901 Glenway Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45205, or Our Lady of Victory Food Pantry. www.meyergeiser.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
