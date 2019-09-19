Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
2501 Riverside Dr.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Spurgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Spurgeon

Add a Memory
Roger Spurgeon Obituary
Roger Spurgeon

Anderson Township - Roger K. Spurgeon, a resident of Anderson Township, passed away September 15, 2019, at the age of 61. Roger was born in Cincinnati, the son of the late Virginia and Earl Spurgeon. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen Spurgeon (nee Kij), cherished father of Noel and Laurel Spurgeon and dear brother of Beverly Spurgeon and the late Brenda Spurgeon. Roger was a founding partner of Jackson, Rolfes, Spurgeon CPA firm. Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering Wednesday, September 25 from 5-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125), Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati 45202. Memorial contributions may be made, in Roger's honor, to the Salvation Army, 114 E. Central Pkwy. #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now