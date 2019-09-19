|
Roger Spurgeon
Anderson Township - Roger K. Spurgeon, a resident of Anderson Township, passed away September 15, 2019, at the age of 61. Roger was born in Cincinnati, the son of the late Virginia and Earl Spurgeon. He is the beloved husband of Kathleen Spurgeon (nee Kij), cherished father of Noel and Laurel Spurgeon and dear brother of Beverly Spurgeon and the late Brenda Spurgeon. Roger was a founding partner of Jackson, Rolfes, Spurgeon CPA firm. Friends and family are invited to a memorial gathering Wednesday, September 25 from 5-8 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125), Amelia. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2501 Riverside Dr., Cincinnati 45202. Memorial contributions may be made, in Roger's honor, to the Salvation Army, 114 E. Central Pkwy. #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. www.ecnurre.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019