Roger Thompson, Jr.
Cincinnati - Roger Allen Thompson, Jr. Loving father of Sara Thompson, Hope Moore, Steven Brown and Leann Brown. Beloved son of Roger and Delana (nee Sewell) Thompson, Sr. Dear brother of William Thompson. Passed away May 14, 2020 at the age of 48. Friends will be received Monday, May 18 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland. A Graveside Service will be held at Tuesday, May 19 at 2 PM at Sloans Valley Cemetery, Burnside, KY. tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.